Gilani Attends Chehlum Of Rashid Ahmed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the Chehlum and Quran Khwani ceremony of renowned political and social figure, the late Mehr Haji Rashid Ahmed , in Lodhran on Sunday.
During the ceremony, Chairman Gilani offered condolences to the bereaved family and said that the late Mehr Rashid ’s political and social services for the area would always be remembered. He also performed the traditional Dastarbandi (turban-tying) of the deceased’s son, Mamoon Rashid, symbolizing the continuation of his legacy.
Prayers for the forgiveness of the departed soul and the prosperity of the country were also offered by Pir Syed Abu Al Hassan Gillani, Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah Musa Pak Shaheed.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including Minister of State for Energy Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA Siddiq Khan Baloch, former MPA Shah Muhammad Joiya, Syed Mujtaba Gillani, Syed Rafiuddin Shah, Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq, famous Naat Khawan Abdul Rauf Rufi, former Nazims, political workers, local dignitaries, and residents of the area.
