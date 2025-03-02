Gilani attends funeral of Mushtaq Shujra

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the funeral prayer of Malik Mushtaq Hussain Shujra, son of prominent political figure Malik Ashiq Ali Shujra, in Multan.

Renowned scholar Allama Arshad Saeed Kazmi led the funeral prayer.

Gilani extended condolences to the grieving father and prayed for the deceased’s eternal peace. A large number of political and social figures, community leaders, and local residents participated in the funeral to pay their respects.