Gilani Attends Funeral Of Mushtaq Shujra
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the funeral prayer of Malik Mushtaq Hussain Shujra, son of prominent political figure Malik Ashiq Ali Shujra, in Multan.
Renowned scholar Allama Arshad Saeed Kazmi led the funeral prayer.
Gilani extended condolences to the grieving father and prayed for the deceased’s eternal peace. A large number of political and social figures, community leaders, and local residents participated in the funeral to pay their respects.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramazan model bazaars, sugar sales points set up in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police distributes Ramazan packages to families of Martyrs6 minutes ago
-
Sahulat bazaar attracts buyers on first day of Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends funeral of Mushtaq Shujra6 minutes ago
-
IIUI organizes seminar on Kashmir Solidarity6 minutes ago
-
Alert for wheat growers6 minutes ago
-
12 Points setup for subsidized sugar sale16 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian visit subsidized sugar sales points16 minutes ago
-
Revamping of basic, rural health centers in tehsil Pasrur in final stages: DC16 minutes ago
-
Pukar 15 Chiniot responds to 2,000 calls in February16 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh police arrest 20 suspects16 minutes ago
-
Four including most wanted human smuggler arrested26 minutes ago