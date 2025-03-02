Open Menu

Gilani Attends Funeral Of Mushtaq Shujra

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Gilani attends funeral of Mushtaq Shujra

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the funeral prayer of Malik Mushtaq Hussain Shujra, son of prominent political figure Malik Ashiq Ali Shujra, in Multan.

Renowned scholar Allama Arshad Saeed Kazmi led the funeral prayer.

Gilani extended condolences to the grieving father and prayed for the deceased’s eternal peace. A large number of political and social figures, community leaders, and local residents participated in the funeral to pay their respects.

Recent Stories

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

1 hour ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

1 hour ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

1 hour ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

1 hour ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

2 hours ago
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

2 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

3 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan