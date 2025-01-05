Open Menu

Gilani Attends Qul Khawani

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Gilani attends Qul Khawani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the Qul Khawani of the mother of Syed Roshan Ali Gardezi, the custodian of the shrine of Hazrat Yousuf Shah Gardezi, in Multan.

During the event, Gilani offered condolences to Syed Roshan Ali Gardezi, Syed Muhammad Raju Shah Gardezi, and Syed Ramzan Shah Gardezi. He prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness and elevation of ranks in the hereafter.

Earlier, Maulana Sakhawat Ali Qoumi delivered a sermon and led a collective prayer for the deceased, national progress, stability, and the martyrs of the country.

Prominent figures, including former Ambassador Syed Zulfiqar Haider Gardezi, former National Assembly Speaker Syed Fakhar Imam, former Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Syed Mazhar Abbas Gardezi, Syed Jawad Murtaza Naqvi, Salman Khakwani, and Naeem Khan, as well as a large number of political, social, and notable city personalities, attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan National Assembly Senate Martyrs Shaheed Progress Jahanian Prayer Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

8 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

18 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

18 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

18 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

18 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

18 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

18 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

18 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

18 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

18 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan