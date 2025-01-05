Gilani attends Qul Khawani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the Qul Khawani of the mother of Syed Roshan Ali Gardezi, the custodian of the shrine of Hazrat Yousuf Shah Gardezi, in Multan.

During the event, Gilani offered condolences to Syed Roshan Ali Gardezi, Syed Muhammad Raju Shah Gardezi, and Syed Ramzan Shah Gardezi. He prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness and elevation of ranks in the hereafter.

Earlier, Maulana Sakhawat Ali Qoumi delivered a sermon and led a collective prayer for the deceased, national progress, stability, and the martyrs of the country.

Prominent figures, including former Ambassador Syed Zulfiqar Haider Gardezi, former National Assembly Speaker Syed Fakhar Imam, former Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Syed Mazhar Abbas Gardezi, Syed Jawad Murtaza Naqvi, Salman Khakwani, and Naeem Khan, as well as a large number of political, social, and notable city personalities, attended the ceremony.