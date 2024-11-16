Gilani attends Qul of Noor Khan Bhabha in Vehari

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the Qul of the late MNA Noor Muhammad Khan Bhabha at his Dera at Mauza Malku, tahsil Mailsi of district Vehari on Saturday.

The Senate Chairman offered condolences to Farhan Ali Bhabha and Salman Ali Bhabha, sons of the late politician.

Gilani expressed deep grief over the sad demise and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah grant a special place to the late Noor Muhammad Khan Bhabha in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Later, he performed 'Dastaar Bandi' of Farhan Ali Bhabha. Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed Makhdoom Abul Hassan Gilani also performed 'Dua' for the departed soul.

Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, notables and a large number of people from different parts of South Punjab and elsewhere attended the 'Rasm-e-Qul'.