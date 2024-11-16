Gilani Attends Qul Of Noor Khan Bhabha In Vehari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the Qul of the late MNA Noor Muhammad Khan Bhabha at his Dera at Mauza Malku, tahsil Mailsi of district Vehari on Saturday.
The Senate Chairman offered condolences to Farhan Ali Bhabha and Salman Ali Bhabha, sons of the late politician.
Gilani expressed deep grief over the sad demise and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
He prayed that may Almighty Allah grant a special place to the late Noor Muhammad Khan Bhabha in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Later, he performed 'Dastaar Bandi' of Farhan Ali Bhabha. Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed Makhdoom Abul Hassan Gilani also performed 'Dua' for the departed soul.
Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, notables and a large number of people from different parts of South Punjab and elsewhere attended the 'Rasm-e-Qul'.
Recent Stories
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All facilities available for smog-affected patients at LGH: MS11 minutes ago
-
SCCI condoles over demise of Ilyas Bilour11 minutes ago
-
Govt. working to align education with needs of modern era: Minister11 minutes ago
-
11 bus passengers injured in fog-related accident11 minutes ago
-
Cattle-thief gang arrested21 minutes ago
-
30pc cash withdrawal facility to be available through Kisan card21 minutes ago
-
Fire at factory21 minutes ago
-
Smog disrupts flight operations31 minutes ago
-
Judges inspect district jail in Muzaffargarh31 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan41 minutes ago
-
Philippine consul general visits Sundas Foundation, pledges support41 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt providing right to emergency care to all citizens51 minutes ago