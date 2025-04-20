Gilani Attends Qul Of Qaiser Abbas Raan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the Qul ceremony of the late political leader Malik Qaiser Abbas Raan at 18-Kassi near Multan on Sunday.
Speaking on this occasion, Yusuf Raza Gilani praised the late leader's political and social services. He recalled his long-standing association with Malik Qaiser Abbas Raan and his father, Malik Ghulam Sarwar Raan. He said that their contributions to the welfare of their area would always be remembered.
Gilani said the late Malik Qaiser worked selflessly for the betterment of the underprivileged communities in his region, and his efforts cannot be forgotten. Later, Gilani performed the traditional Dastarbandi (turban ceremony) of the deceased's son, Malik Sarmad Raan, and offered prayers for the elevation of the departed soul.
The Qul ceremony was attended by MNAs Syed Ali Musa Gillani, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, former MPA Syed Ahmad Mujtaba Gillani, MPA Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Malik Noor Hussain Deharr, Malik Altaf Dharlah, Malik Naeem Khan, Malik Zafar Raan, Malik Qasim Raan, and several other political leaders including Malik Allah Ditta Kashif, Malik Maki Mehe, Malik Riaz Dewra, Mehr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Malik Asad Panwar, and Syed Mustafa Shah Gillani.
A large number of local dignitaries and people from various walks of life also attended.
The ceremony concluded with a special prayer by Pir Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Shah for the late Malik Qaiser Abbas Raan and the martyrs of Palestine.
