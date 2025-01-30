Open Menu

Gilani, Austrian Federal Council President Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Chairman Senate of Pakistan Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and President of the Federal Council of Austria, Ms. Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler on Thursday have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening parliamentary ties, fostering cooperation in key sectors, and enhancing bilateral relations.

During a meeting with the President of the Federal Council in Vienna, the Chairman Senate conveyed warm greetings on behalf of the Parliament and the people of Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening mutual understanding and cooperation, said a news release received here on Thursday.

Both leaders acknowledged the steady progress in Pakistan-Austria relations and discussed avenues for expanding inter-parliamentary collaboration through the Pakistan-Austria Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Chairman Senate appreciated Austria’s support in establishing Pakistan’s Parliamentary Budget Office and urged continued technical assistance and knowledge exchange.

He also highlighted Austria’s contributions in higher education, particularly through the Pakistan Austria Fachhochschule-Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) in Haripur, and discussed opportunities for expanding academic and research collaborations.

Discussions further covered Austria’s expertise in renewable energy, industrial development, and hydroelectric power, with an emphasis on forging stronger economic and trade partnerships.

The Chairman Senate underscored Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development and called for joint efforts in tackling global challenges such as climate change, renewable energy, and technical education.

The role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was also highlighted as a key initiative for promoting investment and economic collaboration between Pakistan and Austria.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive regional development and welcomed Austria’s cooperation in this regard.

Chairman Senate also spoke about the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between Pakistan and Austria.

He recalled the contributions of Muhammad Asad, formerly Leopold Weiss, an Austrian-born scholar who embraced islam and played a significant role in Pakistan’s early nation-building.

Asad was granted Pakistan’s first full citizenship and contributed to constitutional recommendations before serving as Pakistan’s Minister Plenipotentiary to the United Nations in 1952.

Gilani paid tribute to Begum Viqarunnisa Noon, an Austrian-born figure who converted to Islam upon marrying Sir Feroz Khan Noon, Pakistan’s seventh prime minister. She played a pivotal role in the Pakistan movement, symbolizing resilience and commitment to the country's progress.

The chairman senate extended an invitation to Ms. Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler to visit Pakistan, reaffirming Pakistan’s desire to enhance parliamentary cooperation and foster a strong partnership with Austria.

More Stories From Pakistan