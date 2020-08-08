UrduPoint.com
Gilani Awarded A Poor Student With Rs 50,000 For Achieving Brilliant Marks In Matric Exams

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Gilani awarded a poor student with Rs 50,000 for achieving brilliant marks in Matric exams

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani awarded a poor student with Rs 50,000 cash for achieving 1050 marks in Matric exam.

The poor kid namely Huzaifa used to sell cold drinks (Sharbat) to support his poor family and also maintain his study.

He achieved 1050 marks, out of total 1100 marks.

The ex-prime minister congratulated Huzaifa on excellent performance. Gilani awarded Rs 50,000 to the kid during a special meeting, here on Saturday.

Earlier, country's known industrialist Jalaluddin Roomi had announced to bear all expenses of the family of intelligent student.

