Gilani calls for deeper interregional parliamentary cooperation to achieve SDGs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani stressed the need for deeper interregional parliamentary cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Chairman while delivering a keynote address at the Third Edition of the South-South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum held in Rabat, Morocco expressed his profound gratitude to the hosts—the President of the House of Councillors of the kingdom of Morocco, Mr. Mohamed Ould Errachid, and the Association of Senates, Shoora, and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA)—for their warm hospitality and excellent arrangements.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Chairman Senate underscored that the Global South, with its vast natural resources and dynamic human capital, holds a pivotal role in reshaping the global development agenda said a news release. However, he stressed that realizing this potential requires coordinated action, mutual understanding, and a shared vision for peace, stability, and development.

He emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to South-South cooperation, noting that Pakistan’s strategic geographic location—at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, the middle East, and China—offers a unique vantage point for promoting regional connectivity and collaboration.

Citing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a prime example, he illustrated how shared infrastructure, energy, and trade initiatives can bring transformative regional benefits.

Chairman Senate further stated that while economic growth remains crucial, it must be complemented by efforts to address climate change, promote inclusive development, and secure fair access to climate finance—particularly for countries like Pakistan, which contribute minimally to global emissions but suffer disproportionately from climate-related impacts.

He also referenced Pakistan’s flagship Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as a successful model for social protection and poverty alleviation, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive, people-centered development. Addressing fellow parliamentarians,

He noted that regional solidarity, policy alignment, and joint strategies are essential to overcoming challenges such as poverty eradication, food security, education, and healthcare.

On the global front, Chairman Senate called for a fairer international order where developing countries have a stronger voice in global decision-making platforms, including the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, and international financial institutions. He advocated for reforms that reflect contemporary realities and ensure equitable, inclusive global governance. "Strengthening South-South cooperation is not a rejection of the global system," he stated, "it is a step towards improving it—a system where no region is left behind."

Chairman Senate urged participants to leave the Forum with a renewed sense of responsibility, emphasizing the need to strengthen inter-parliamentary networks, promote inclusive legislation, and build institutional capacities through mutual cooperation and exchange programs.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to unity, innovation, and mutual respect, asserting that through collective efforts, the Global South can lead the way towards a more just, equitable, and sustainable world.

Meanwhile Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and his delegation were warmly welcomed at a lunch hosted by Mr. Mohamed Ould Rachid, President of the House of Councillors of Morocco.

The lunch was organized in honor of the delegations from 31 countries attending the South-South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum.

Chairman Gilani's delegation included Senator Dost Ali Jessar from PPP, Senator Saadia Abbasi from PML-N, and Senator Khalida Ateeb from MQM. The lunch provided an opportunity for meaningful interactions and discussions among lawmakers from diverse backgrounds.

The event highlighted the strong ties between Pakistan and Morocco, as well as the commitment to fostering international cooperation and diplomacy. Chairman Gilani's visit to Morocco underscores Pakistan's dedication to engaging in fruitful dialogue and collaboration with nations worldwide.