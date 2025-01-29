Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani met with the newly elected Ceann Comhairle (Speaker) of the Irish Parliament during his official visit to Ireland.

The Chairman Senate is leading a high level delegation to Ireland and Austria comprising Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, Senator Nasir Mehmood, Syed Naveed Qamar, Chairman Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, MNA, Ali Qasim Gilani, MNA, Ali Zahid, MNA, Fazal Muhammad Khan, MNA, Khawaja Izhar-Ul-Hassan, MNA, Saba Sadiq, MNA, Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, MNA, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Awais Qadir Shah and Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, said a press release received here Wednesday.

The Chairman Senate expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties between Pakistan and Ireland. He noted that Speaker Verona Murphy was the first female Speaker elected in Ireland, highlighting the trust placed in her leadership as an independent member. He acknowledged the significance of women in leadership roles and recalled that Benazir Bhutto, as the Muslim World’s and Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister, had visited Ireland in 1994.

It was the first-ever and only visit to date by any chief executive of Pakistan, further strengthening historical ties between the two nations. Discussions focused on enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation, particularly in legislative exchanges, governance and transparency.

The Chairman Senate commended the Irish Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) as a model for fiscal oversight and expressed Pakistan’s resolve to establish its own PBO, inspired by best practices from Ireland.

Recognizing Murphy’s background as an entrepreneur, he emphasized that Ireland’s business delegations must visit and explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He highlighted Pakistan’s investor-friendly climate and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a one-window operation designed to streamline and facilitate foreign investment across key sectors.

Both sides explored avenues for collaboration, including technical exchanges, workshops, and virtual forums on budgetary and fiscal policies. The Chairman invited an Irish parliamentary delegation to visit Pakistan, reaffirming commitment to continued engagement and democratic reforms.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing optimism for sustained cooperation and strengthened democratic institutions in both nations.

Earlier, Pakistan Ireland Business Council (PIBC) hosted a distinguished lunch event at the iconic Stephen’s Green Club in Dublin.

The event was held in honour of the Pakistani Parliamentary Delegation, led by the Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The gathering was attended by prominent figures, including Neale Richmond, the Foreign Minister of Ireland, and Aisha Farooqi, the Pakistani Ambassador to Ireland.

The event was presided over by Irfan Hameed, President of PIBC, alongside Ronan Murphy, Chairman, and executive members such as Asim Sattar, Angela Canavan, Aisha Chuhdary and Faisal Mirza.

The luncheon served as a platform to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Pakistan and Ireland. Discussions focused on fostering collaboration in trade, investment, and cultural exchange, reflecting the shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

This event highlighted the pivotal role of PIBC in bridging the two nations and creating opportunities for mutual growth and partnership.

The presence of such high-profile delegations and dignitaries underscored the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between Pakistan and Ireland.