Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade, textiles sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday emphasized the need to strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in key sectors such as textiles, agriculture, and technology to achieve shared prosperity.

During his official visit to Saudi Arabia, he accompanied by his delegation, held separate meetings with the Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council and the Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Friendship Group, according to a news release

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman Senate, is currently in Saudi Arabia on an official visit on the invitation of Dr. Abdullah

ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh, Speaker of the Shura Council and Saudi-Pakistan Friendship group.

The visit aims to strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, focusing on economic cooperation, legislative collaboration, and regional stability.

During high-level meetings, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani proposed the establishment of a parliamentary friendship committee between the Senate and the Shura Council to promote regular dialogue and joint initiatives, particularly on economic and security matters.

Gilani praised the growing trade relations, noting that bilateral trade reached $4.5 billion in 2023, and called for increased cooperation in sectors like textiles, agriculture, and technology.

He also expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian support during Pakistan's crises and for facilitating the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage for Pakistani citizens.

Highlighting shared religious and cultural ties, the chairman Senate proposed closer cooperation between the two legislative bodies to address regional challenges, including peace in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He informed the Saudi side about the brutal use of force by the Indian army to suppress the voices. Violation of human rights has become a norm in IIOJK.

The situation demands the global community to take notice of the situation.

He further said that Israeli forces have made the lives of the Palestinians miserable.

Crimes against humanity are being committed in Gaza, he said and added that Pakistan wants an amicable solution to these issues as per aspirations of the people in accordance with the UN resolutions and the international laws.

Chairman Senate reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with Saudi Arabia and strengthening the bond between both nations.

Senate Chairman Gilani expressed deep gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, recalling his previous visits to Saudi Arabia in 2008 and 2011, which further solidified the friendship between the two countries.

He also acknowledged the recent visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan and reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

He commended the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in driving Saudi Vision 2030 and emphasized Pakistan’s readiness to contribute to this ambitious vision, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development and technology.

As his visit continued, Gilani reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening the Saudi-Pakistan partnership across all sectors, including trade, security, and regional collaboration.