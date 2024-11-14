Gilani Calls For Increased Collaboration Between Pakistan,Spain In Diverse Sectors
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Thursday called for increased collaboration between Pakistan and Spain in diverse sectors as the two countries share commonalities and both have a shared vision for peace and sustainable development.
The Chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with 4-member parliamentary delegation of the Spanish Senate said a news release.
Welcoming the delegation, the Chairman Senate termed the relations between Pakistan and Spain as historic, however, he observed that there is still a huge scope for further deepening the mutual collaboration in diverse sectors.
The Chairman Senate recognized the longstanding diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Spain, rooted in mutual respect and shared values and emphasized that this visit marks a valuable opportunity to further deepen these bonds and explore avenues for productive collaboration.
He recalled his visit to Spain in 2010 as Prime Minister and said that productive dialogue with Spanish and EU officials regarding Pakistan’s textile industry, led to the EU’s special trade package to boost Pakistani textile exports.
He further mentioned the visit to WTO headquarters, and the fruitful discussions on expanding Pakistan access to international markets and strengthening trade relations, which aligned with Pakistan broader economic goals.
He emphasized that the EU trade concessions were a milestone, facilitated by support from Spain, which provided significant economic benefits to Pakistan’s textile industry.
The Chairman Senate also highlighted importance of inter-parliamentary relations in strengthening bilateral ties. He commended the Spanish Senate for prioritizing diplomatic outreach with Pakistan.
He underlined the need to continue parliamentary interaction, especially through parliamentary friendship groups and other higher level to promote people to people contacts.
The Chairman Senate underscored the potential for collaborative exchanges to strengthen democratic institutions.
Gilani also emphasized trade relations between Pakistan and Spain mentioning key exports such as textiles, agricultural products, and called for further encouraging investment in sectors like renewable energy, tourism and agri sectors.
He suggested increased cultural and educational exchanges to foster mutual understanding between the people of both the countries.
He also acknowledged the Pakistani diaspora positive role in Spain, which enhances bilateral relations. Gilani also informed the delegation about the Gaza, Kashmir and Palestine situation.
The Chairman Senate observed that Pakistan intends to benefit from the Spanish expertise in olive production, sports and other such important sectors. There is also a huge scope for cooperation in IT sector. 65% of Pakistan’s population comprises of youth, he said and IT collaboration would be beneficial for both sides.
Leader of the delegation Vincente Azpitarte Perez also agreed with the views of Chairman to diversify mutual collaboration and explore new avenues for cooperation. He expressed his delight to visit Pakistan.
The Chairman was flanked by Senators Anusha Rahman and Agha Shahzaib Durrani during the meeting. Both the Senators also welcomed the delegation.
The Chairman Senate also briefed the delegation about role, functions and historical evolution of the Upper House of Pakistan. He gave a detailed over view of the democratic and parliamentary journey of Pakistan.
He further called for enhanced tourism linkages, trade cooperation and exploring opportunities to benefit from Spain’s expertise in renewable energy.
