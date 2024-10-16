Gilani Calls For Raising Awareness For Reducing Food Waste
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Wednesday, called for raising awareness about reducing food waste and advocated for policies that encourage innovation in food production and distribution.
In his message on World Food Day, Gilani highlighted the critical importance of food security and the need for sustainable practices to ensure every individual has access to sufficient and nutritious food.
He said that the day serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility to combat hunger and malnutrition within communities.
The Chairman also acknowledged Pakistan’s rich agricultural heritage and stressed the need to support farmers while promoting sustainable agricultural methods that protect the environment. "Together, we can build a resilient food system that nourishes our people and secures our future," he added.
He called for collaborative efforts to create a more sustainable and equitable food landscape for future generations.
