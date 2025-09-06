Gilani Calls For Unity, Peace On Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that that islam is a religion of peace, unity and compassion, urging Muslims to embody the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in their lives.
He was speaking during a Mehfil-e-Naat, hosted by Member National Assembly (MPA) Rana Iqbal Siraj, drew national leaders, prominent scholars, and renowned naat khawans.
Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, addressing the main ceremony, underscored that Islam was a religion of peace and brotherhood, and the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (SAWW) teachings remain a guiding light for humanity.
Gilani recalled that both the National Assembly and the Senate had earlier passed a resolution to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi with national spirit, ensuring that the entire country takes part in the festivities.
He stressed that the message of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) was one of compassion and harmony, countering the false perceptions that portray Pakistan negatively on the global stage.
He added that the life of the Prophet (SAWW) offers the ultimate model for success and that Muslims must embrace the values of tolerance, unity, and mutual respect to overcome challenges. “The celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi was not only a tribute to the Messenger of Allah (SAWW) but also a reminder of our collective responsibility to spread his message of peace,” he remarked.
The Mehfil-e-Naat was attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, former provincial minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain, Senator Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan, Rana Shahid-ul-Hassan, Rana Sajjad, Rao Mustaqeem, Rana Ishaq, and other dignitaries. Leading naat khawans from across Pakistan filled the gathering with soulful recitations, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.
The event concluded with prayers for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, peace in Pakistan, and the continuation of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations with the same zeal in the years ahead.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM takes emergency measures for flood relief in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Narowal, distributes gifts, relief supplies5 minutes ago
-
Muqam distributes compensation cheques among flood victims of Shangla5 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights drainage efforts in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
Nation observes 60th Defence & Martyrs’ Day with resolute patriotism5 minutes ago
-
Ali Madad highlights significance of Defense Day5 minutes ago
-
Lahore shines bright with grand celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi5 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to supporting startups, young entrepreneurs: Rana Mashhood5 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan felicitates nation on 1500th Milad-un-Nabi6 minutes ago
-
Free Medical Camp Set Up for Flood Victims in Rohri6 minutes ago
-
Tight security ensured on Eid Milad6 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for unity, peace on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations6 minutes ago