Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Gilani calls for unity, peace on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that that islam is a religion of peace, unity and compassion, urging Muslims to embody the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in their lives.

He was speaking during a Mehfil-e-Naat, hosted by Member National Assembly (MPA) Rana Iqbal Siraj, drew national leaders, prominent scholars, and renowned naat khawans.

Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, addressing the main ceremony, underscored that Islam was a religion of peace and brotherhood, and the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (SAWW) teachings remain a guiding light for humanity.

Gilani recalled that both the National Assembly and the Senate had earlier passed a resolution to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi with national spirit, ensuring that the entire country takes part in the festivities.

He stressed that the message of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) was one of compassion and harmony, countering the false perceptions that portray Pakistan negatively on the global stage.

He added that the life of the Prophet (SAWW) offers the ultimate model for success and that Muslims must embrace the values of tolerance, unity, and mutual respect to overcome challenges. “The celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi was not only a tribute to the Messenger of Allah (SAWW) but also a reminder of our collective responsibility to spread his message of peace,” he remarked.

The Mehfil-e-Naat was attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, former provincial minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain, Senator Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan, Rana Shahid-ul-Hassan, Rana Sajjad, Rao Mustaqeem, Rana Ishaq, and other dignitaries. Leading naat khawans from across Pakistan filled the gathering with soulful recitations, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

The event concluded with prayers for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, peace in Pakistan, and the continuation of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations with the same zeal in the years ahead.

