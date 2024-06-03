Gilani Calls For Use Sports As A Vehicle For Positive Change In Society
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday called for making concerted efforts to use sports as a vehicle for positive change and transformation in society
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday called for making concerted efforts to use sports as a vehicle for positive change and transformation in society.
"Football is no ordinary sport, but a bridge that transcends boundaries, unites cultures, and ignites passion in the hearts of millions," he expressed these views while addressing an event arranged in honor of international football delegation at Parliament House, said a news release.
Highlighting the potential Pakistan has in the sport of football, he remarked that there is no dearth of talent and passion.
"All we need is professional coaching and nurturing to produce world-class players and put Pakistan on the map of international football," he added.
Gilani expressed his excitement to see football gaining momentum in the country and anticipated a bright future for this wonderful sport in Pakistan.
The Chairman Senate acknowledged the pivotal role of the Pakistan Football League (PFL) UK in pioneering international football in Pakistan, their visionary initiatives, including the impactful “Football 4 Hope,” exemplify their commitment to social development, education, and inclusivity. "They are not only nurturing talent but also fostering unity and resilience," Gilani observed, adding that their commitment to implementing international standards and making football accessible to all, resonated deeply with his own vision. The international delegation of football community brings with them a wealth of experience, talent, and dedication, which could help Pakistan embark on a journey to elevate its position in the global football arena.
Gilani assured his all-out support for the promotion of state-of-the-art football facilities and nurturing of local talent in Pakistan.
"Let us celebrate the spirit of football, embrace diversity, and work together to create a brighter future—one where every child has the opportunity to chase their dreams on the football field," he added.
In his closing remarks, the chairman senate thanked Farhan Ahmed Junejo, Chairman of Pakistan Football League UK, Ahmer Kunwar, CEO of PFL UK, and other distinguished representatives of PFL for their efforts to promote football in Pakistan
Speaking on the occasion, Michael Owen, famous football star and official ambassador of the Pakistan Football League, observed that Pakistan has huge potential in sports and such opportunities would help explore hidden talent, bringing youth into the game of football. He thanked Chairman Senate for his remarks.
Talking to the participants of the gathering, Chairman PFL, UK, said that they aimed to explore talent and provide opportunities for youth to come forward and show their potential.
He said ten teams would be launched, which include Multan, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Quetta, Islamabad, Northern Avengers, etc. to take part in football events.
It is pertinent to mention that ten International Clubs are visiting Pakistan to promote the game of football.
The delegation, having a unique and diverse composition, comprising of eminent football players, experts, managers, organizers and sports journalist including Michael Owen, Emile Heskey, Pascal Chimbonda, Raul Rodriguez, Steve Wood, Ardian Bevington, Da Rocha Gomes, Alison Jane Peakman.
