Gilani Calls For Working Tirelessly Towards Fostering Dialogue, Promoting Mutual Respect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday called for working tirelessly towards fostering dialogue, promoting mutual respect, and advancing legislative agendas that benefit societies.

In his message on International Day of Parliamentarism, he said, “The day serves as an evocative reminder of the critical role that parliamentary institutions play in shaping democratic governance worldwide.”

He said that the occasion also coincides with the anniversary of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), extending warm greetings to all parliaments globally. He said that parliaments stand as the cornerstone of democracy, representing the voices and aspirations of the people they serve.

“They embody the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, ensuring that decision-making processes are both participatory and representative,” Gilani said.

He stressed the importance of reaffirming the commitment to upholding the values of parliamentary democracy.

He commended parliamentarians for their dedication and service, and said, “Your unwavering commitment to parliamentary excellence is instrumental in shaping a brighter future for generations to come.”

The chairman highlighted the need for a collective approach to tackle common challenges such as climate change, terrorism, extremism, and conflicts. He called for unified action, and said, “Parliament of Pakistan joins legislatures across the globe in moving forward with hope to promote peace, development, and prosperity.”

Gilani expressed his commitment to continue working with the IPU and parliaments worldwide to pursue and realize commonly cherished ideals of parliamentary excellence, democratic strengthening, mutual respect, dialogue, and parliamentary connectivity.

He stressed the need for addressing common challenges and exploiting mutually beneficial opportunities for the common good of all peoples.

