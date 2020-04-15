UrduPoint.com
Gilani concerns over Nishtar Hospital medical staff positive cases for COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has expressed concerns over COVID-19 confirmation in the medical staff of Nishtar hospital.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that out of total 37 Covid-19 patients in Nishtar hospital, 27 are doctors.

Several other medical staffers have also been tested positive for Covid-19, he said adding that it is a tragic that such a big number of doctors and other medical staff have been confirmed for Corona in a single hospital.

He said that medical staff in South Punjab has been working without safety gear including gloves which is a failure of Punjab government.

Ex Prime Minister said that on the instructions of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh govt is distributing protective gear and kits in hospitals of South Punjab including Nishtar hospital, RecepTayyip Erdogan hospital and at Quarantine centre.

Sindh government also distributed protective gear and kits in the quarantine of district Jampur too, he informed PPP senior leader said that incumbement government has ignored the best medical units in south Punjab. He demanded that like Sindh, Federal and Punjab governments should enhance medical facilities.

"If the Covid-19 gets out of control, the current health system will not be able to face the situation, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani concluded.

