Gilani Condemns Attack On AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker's Convoy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Sunday strongly condemned the firing incident targeting the convoy of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

Calling the attack a "cowardly and regrettable act," Gilani said such actions are utterly unacceptable.

He underlined the collective responsibility of protecting democratic institutions and upholding the rule of law.

Gilani described the incident as a sinister attempt to destabilize peace and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

He called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and stressed the need to ensure their swift prosecution.

Expressing relief over the safety of Chaudhry Latif Akbar and his convoy, Gilani thanked Allah that no lives were lost during the attack. He also highlighted the importance of guaranteeing the security of all public representatives.

Gilani prayed for peace and prosperity across Pakistan and expressed his hope for the country to become a symbol of safety, stability, and harmony.

