Gilani Condemns Blast At Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Friday strongly condemned the tragic blast that occurred at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

The blast targeted prominent JUI (S) leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, along with other worshippers.

He expressed his deep sorrow and extended condolences, stating, "Maulana Hamidul Haq was a man of great integrity and kindness. His loss is deeply felt, and I share in the grief of his family during this difficult time."

He further stated that the attack is utterly condemnable, and the perpetrators of such cowardly acts are enemies of the nation.

"These barbarians who play with the lives of innocent citizens have no religion. These elements will be dealt with an iron hand," Chairman Senate remarked.

The Chairman also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast and called upon the authorities to bring the responsible parties to justice swiftly.

May Allah Almighty grant patience and strength to the bereaved family and all those affected by this tragic incident, he said.

