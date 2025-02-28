Gilani Condemns Blast At Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Friday strongly condemned the tragic blast that occurred at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives.
The blast targeted prominent JUI (S) leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, along with other worshippers.
He expressed his deep sorrow and extended condolences, stating, "Maulana Hamidul Haq was a man of great integrity and kindness. His loss is deeply felt, and I share in the grief of his family during this difficult time."
He further stated that the attack is utterly condemnable, and the perpetrators of such cowardly acts are enemies of the nation.
"These barbarians who play with the lives of innocent citizens have no religion. These elements will be dealt with an iron hand," Chairman Senate remarked.
The Chairman also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast and called upon the authorities to bring the responsible parties to justice swiftly.
May Allah Almighty grant patience and strength to the bereaved family and all those affected by this tragic incident, he said.
Recent Stories
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan
'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets
Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..
Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation
MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security force personnel among 9 injured in Quetta blast6 minutes ago
-
Azma slams PTI, highlights Punjab govt’s achievements6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak6 minutes ago
-
FIA busts human-trafficking network, arrests 7 suspects6 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
DC visits city areas, reviews plantation campaign6 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak6 minutes ago
-
GoP, FAO takes steps to strengthen climate resilience6 minutes ago
-
18 dead, 1,195 injured in Punjab road accidents16 minutes ago
-
More rains, thunderstorms with snowfall expected across country from March 2-4: PMD16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to send first astronaut to space station in collaboration with China: PM16 minutes ago
-
Sports gala, fun festival inaugurated at IUB16 minutes ago