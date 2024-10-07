Gilani condemns blast near Chinese nationals' vehicle in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday condemned the explosion near a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Karachi and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries in the tragic incident.

In a statement, he said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives of Chinese nationals in this heartbreaking incident."

He said that terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship, peace, and development.

"The enemies of peace are afraid of Pakistan's development," he added.

The chairman senate extended his solidarity to the affected families, the government, and the people of China.

"I stand with the families of the victims and offer my heartfelt sympathies to the Chinese government and its people," he said.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and expressed his deepest condolences to all those affected by the attack.

He said, "I pray for the swift recovery of those injured and extend my deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident,".