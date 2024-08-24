Open Menu

Gilani Condemns Blast Near Police Lines In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Gilani condemns blast near police lines in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday strongly condemned the blast near the police lines in the Pishin district of Balochistan.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of young children's lives in the explosion, Gilani extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, said a news release.

The chairman said that the terrorists behind the attack aimed to disrupt the development process in Balochistan, terming them as enemies of humanity. He offered prayers for the deceased and their families while wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Senate Balochistan Police Young Pishin

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan