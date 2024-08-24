Gilani condemns blast near police lines in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday strongly condemned the blast near the police lines in the Pishin district of Balochistan.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of young children's lives in the explosion, Gilani extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, said a news release.

The chairman said that the terrorists behind the attack aimed to disrupt the development process in Balochistan, terming them as enemies of humanity. He offered prayers for the deceased and their families while wishing a swift recovery for the injured.