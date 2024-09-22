Gilani condemns bomb attack on police van in Malam Jabba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Sunday strongly condemned the bomb attack on a police van in Malam Jabba.

In a message, he expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a police officer's life in the incident.

Gilani acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by security forces in the fight against terrorism, stating that anti-state elements are afraid of Pakistan's progress.

He reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan remain resolute and united against terrorism, standing in solidarity with their security forces.

The Chairman Senate also prayed for the elevation of the rank of the martyred police officer and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.