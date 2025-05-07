Gilani Condemns Indian Aggression, Calls It Shameful, Dangerous For Regional Peace
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday strongly condemned India’s aggression, calling it a cowardly and shameful act that threatens peace and stability in the region.
In a statement, Gilani said India’s actions violate international law and basic human rights.
He stressed that while Pakistan desires peace, it has the full ability to respond strongly to protect its sovereignty and borders.
“The whole nation stands firmly with our brave armed forces,” he said, praising the military's long record of defending the country with courage and sacrifice.
He warned that aggression from India would be met with a powerful and appropriate response. “The enemy will again be answered with strength and determination,” he added.
Gilani said Pakistan has the right to respond to Indian provocations to prevent such incidents from happening again. He also called on the international community to take urgent notice of India’s hostile actions and help protect peace in the region.
“Pakistan is fully ready to defend itself,” Gilani reaffirmed, adding that the people of Pakistan stand united with the military like a solid wall.
