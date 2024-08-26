Gilani condemns terrorist attack in Kalat

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kalat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kalat.

In his statement, the Chairman expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life among security personnel and civilians in the attack.

He conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and acknowledged the extraordinary sacrifices made by the security forces in maintaining peace and order in the country.

He prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for patience for their families.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar, also condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.