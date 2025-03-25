Gilani condoles death of army chief’s mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

In his condolence message, Gilani said he was deeply saddened by the news and acknowledged that losing a mother is an immense sorrow.

He expressed solidarity with General Syed Asim Munir and his family in this difficult time.

He prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness and a high place in the hereafter, saying, “May Allah grant the deceased His infinite mercy and give strength and patience to the grieving family.”