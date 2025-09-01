Gilani Condoles Death Of Industrialist’s Daughter
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the daughter of renowned industrialist and leading representative of the Cotton Ginners Association, Haji Akram. The deceased was wife of Malik Munawar Iqbal.
Gilani visited the bereaved family’s residence to offer his condolences and prayed for the elevation of the departed soul.
He expressed solidarity with the family, stating that he stands with them in this hour of grief and prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved.
Member National Assembly Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, former MPA Syed Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani, Malik Manzoor Domra, Mian Muhammad Ali Bhatti, Muhammad Naeem Khan, Malik Asif Rasool Awan, Malik Nadeem Iqbal, along with several prominent social and business figures, were also present on the occasion.
