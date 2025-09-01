Open Menu

Gilani Condoles Death Of Industrialist’s Daughter

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Gilani condoles death of industrialist’s daughter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the daughter of renowned industrialist and leading representative of the Cotton Ginners Association, Haji Akram. The deceased was wife of Malik Munawar Iqbal.

Gilani visited the bereaved family’s residence to offer his condolences and prayed for the elevation of the departed soul.

He expressed solidarity with the family, stating that he stands with them in this hour of grief and prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved.

Member National Assembly Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, former MPA Syed Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani, Malik Manzoor Domra, Mian Muhammad Ali Bhatti, Muhammad Naeem Khan, Malik Asif Rasool Awan, Malik Nadeem Iqbal, along with several prominent social and business figures, were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

3 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

3 hours ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

3 hours ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

3 hours ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

7 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

7 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

7 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan