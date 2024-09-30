Gilani condoles death of Mazhar Thaheem

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed his condolence on the death of Malik Mazhar Thaheem, father of Malik Kashif Thaheem, here on Monday.

He offered prayers for the departed soul during a condolence visit to his home.

Syed Mujtaba Gillani, Noor Hussain Dehar, A.D. Khan Baloch, Shakeel Laber, and other notable figures accompanied him during the visit.