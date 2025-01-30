Gilani condoles demise of former Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of former Supreme Court judge, Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of former Supreme Court judge, Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar.

In his statement, Gilani paid tribute to Justice Khokhar, describing him as a competent and honest legal professional who served the judiciary with dedication and sincerity.

He emphasized that the late judge’s contributions to the legal field would always be remembered.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the Senate Chairman prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for the family to find strength and patience during this difficult time.