Open Menu

Gilani Condoles Demise Of Former Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Gilani condoles demise of former Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of former Supreme Court judge, Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of former Supreme Court judge, Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar.

In his statement, Gilani paid tribute to Justice Khokhar, describing him as a competent and honest legal professional who served the judiciary with dedication and sincerity.

He emphasized that the late judge’s contributions to the legal field would always be remembered.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the Senate Chairman prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for the family to find strength and patience during this difficult time.

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

2 minutes ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

2 minutes ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

15 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

5 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

5 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

5 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

5 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

10 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

21 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan