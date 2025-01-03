Open Menu

Gilani Condoles Demise Of Nayyar Bukhari's Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Gilani condoles demise of Nayyar Bukhari's wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of the wife of former Senate Chairman Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

Gilani extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family in his condolence message.

"In this time of grief, we stand in solidarity with the grieving family," he said.

He prayed for the departed soul, asking Allah Almighty to grant her a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus and to bestow patience and strength upon the family to bear this irreparable loss.

"May Allah give the mourning family the strength and courage to endure this tragedy," he added.

