Gilani Condoles With NA Speaker On Sister’s Demise
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday expressed profound sorrow and extended condolences over the passing of the elder sister of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
In his condolence message, Gilani offered prayers for the departed soul, saying, "May Allah grant the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bless the family with the strength to endure this irreparable loss.
"
Expressing his sympathies, Gilani said, "In this moment of grief, I stand with you and share your sorrow."
He prayed for the elevation of the deceased's rank in Jannah and patience and resilience for the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wanted accused arrested1 minute ago
-
LESCO detects 165,572 power pilferers1 minute ago
-
Amir expresses grief over death of Ayaz’s elder sister2 minutes ago
-
ITP organizes speech competition to promote traffic safety awareness2 minutes ago
-
Seminar stresses health equity to achieve universal health coverage goals2 minutes ago
-
Case registered against domestic worker torture12 minutes ago
-
Citizen grievances will be addressed on priority: IGP Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 4.009m from 201 defaulters12 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Galyat receives first snowfall of winter season 202422 minutes ago
-
AJK President orders for immediate repeal of Presidential Ordinance 202422 minutes ago
-
Orientation session on performance quantification scheme held at Abbottabad district court32 minutes ago