Gilani Condoles with NA Speaker on sister’s demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday expressed profound sorrow and extended condolences over the passing of the elder sister of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In his condolence message, Gilani offered prayers for the departed soul, saying, "May Allah grant the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bless the family with the strength to endure this irreparable loss.

Expressing his sympathies, Gilani said, "In this moment of grief, I stand with you and share your sorrow."

He prayed for the elevation of the deceased's rank in Jannah and patience and resilience for the bereaved family.