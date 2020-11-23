(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peopels Party (PPP) senior leader and former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday expressed condolence with Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) leaders Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif over the death of their mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

In a condolence message, he stated that he shared a sorrow and grief with Sharif family in these testing times.

He said that he could feel the agony of Sharif brothers as he was languishing in jail when his mother died.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the braveed family.