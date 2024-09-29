Gilani Condoles With PPP Leader On His Father’s Demise
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Former prime minister and Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the demise of Rana Iqbal Hussain, the father of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and candidate for provincial assembly constituency PP-217, Rana Sajjad Hussain.
On Sunday, he visited Rana Sajjad's residence in the Ram Kali area to offer his condolences. He prayed for the departed soul's elevation in ranks and patience for the bereaved family. He said that the late Rana Iqbal Hussain's political and social contributions would always be remembered.
