Gilani Condoles With Shiekh Mughees Family
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of renowned industrialist Sheikh Mughees Ahmed.
Yusuf Raza Gilani visited the residence of Sheikh Mian Fareed Mughees and Sheikh Mian Naveed Mughees to extend his heartfelt condolences on the death of their father, Sheikh Mughees.
He prayed to the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and bestow courage to the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss with fortitude.
Gilani said that Sheikh Mughees' contributions to society would be remembered for a long time. Other members of the Sheikh family were also present on this occasion.
