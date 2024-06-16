Open Menu

Gilani Condoles With Shiekh Mughees Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Gilani condoles with Shiekh Mughees family

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of renowned industrialist Sheikh Mughees Ahmed.

Yusuf Raza Gilani visited the residence of Sheikh Mian Fareed Mughees and Sheikh Mian Naveed Mughees to extend his heartfelt condolences on the death of their father, Sheikh Mughees.

He prayed to the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and bestow courage to the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Gilani said that Sheikh Mughees' contributions to society would be remembered for a long time. Other members of the Sheikh family were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Senate Sunday Family

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

13 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

22 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

22 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

22 hours ago
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

22 hours ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

22 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

22 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

22 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

23 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan