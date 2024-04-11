Open Menu

Gilani Congratulated For Becoming Chairman, Senate

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Gilani congratulated for becoming Chairman, Senate

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Secretary Information, Pakistan People's Party Bahawalpur Division has congratulated former prime minister, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for becoming Chairman of Senate of Pakistan, unopposed.

According to a press release issued here, Secretary Information, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar has congratulated former premier, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for becoming Chairman of Senate of Pakistan, unopposed. He termed it success of democracy.

“All constitutional offices got by the PPP are success of democracy,” he said.

He said that PPP always struggled for rule of law and democracy.

He said that Mr. Gilani had run a historical struggle for restoration of democracy and rule of law, adding that even he faced imprisonment for the noble cause of democracy.

He said that PPP had been playing remarkable role for resolution of issues faced by masses.

He said that PPP still had been enjoying fully support by millions of voters and common people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Prime Minister Democracy Bahawalpur Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

7 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan