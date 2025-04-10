Gilani congratulates nation on constitution day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday extended congratulations to the nation on Constitution Day, marking the adoption of the unanimous 1973 Constitution on April 10.

In his message, the Chairman said the credit for this historic milestone goes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his contemporaries, who laid the groundwork for a democratic framework that empowered the people of Pakistan.

He described the 1973 Constitution as a landmark achievement and paid tribute to all political leaders who prioritized the nation's interests to establish a lasting democratic order.

Gilani said that Constitution Day is a powerful reminder of the need for unity and collective efforts toward national development.

He called upon all schools of thought to join hands in formulating a unified strategy for strengthening national cohesion and democratic values.