Gilani congratulates Nation on grand Celebrations of Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on Tuesday, marking the magnificent celebrations held across the country in connection with Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen, which commemorates the blessed birth anniversary and the 1500th year of the advent of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In his message, the Chairman of the Senate paid a rich tribute to the people of Pakistan for commemorating the occasion with profound devotion, reverence, and unparalleled enthusiasm. He stated that the birth of the Holy Prophet is a source of mercy for the entire Muslim Ummah and a guiding light for all humanity.

Highlighting the significance of the celebrations, Chairman Gilani noted that special arrangements were made throughout the country to mark the Milad-un-Nabi in a dignified and glorious manner.

He further added that in line with his direction, the Senate Secretariat and the official residence of the Chairman Senate were also illuminated and beautifully decorated so that the auspicious day could be observed with spiritual peace, harmony and joy.

He commended the nation-wide programs held during Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen, including Naat gatherings, Seerat-un-Nabi conferences and sessions of Darood-o-Salam, describing them as praiseworthy manifestations of deep love and respect for the Prophet.

The Chairman Senate emphasised that the blessed birth of the Prophet Muhammad brought to the world a universal message of peace, love, brotherhood and mercy.

He said it is the collective responsibility and religious obligation of every Muslim to express unflinching devotion and love for the Holy Prophet while fostering national unity and solidarity on this sacred occasion.