Gilani Congratulates Newly Elected Members Of Lahore Press Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 07:41 PM

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday extended warm congratulations to Arshad Ansari and his team on their success in the Lahore Press Club elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday extended warm congratulations to Arshad Ansari and his team on their success in the Lahore Press Club elections.

In his message, Gilani expressed his best wishes, stating that the election of new office-bearers represents a positive step for the journalistic community.

He said that the newly elected governing body members are entrusted with the responsibility of upholding high standards of journalism.

He prayed for the team's success in fulfilling their journalistic duties and expressed hope that the new leadership would play an instrumental role in addressing the challenges faced by journalists.

“The leadership election at the Press Club will pave the way for new avenues of journalistic progress,” he added.

