Open Menu

Gilani Congratulates Peoples Unity On PIA Employee’s Union Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Gilani congratulates Peoples Unity on PIA employee’s union victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to Peoples Unity on their victory in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Employees Union referendum, describing it as a testament to their pro-labor policies and strong unity.

In his statement, Gilani commended Peoples Unity for its pivotal role in the development of national institutions and the welfare of employees. “Peoples Unity has consistently worked tirelessly to safeguard the rights of workers,” he remarked.

He attributed their success to the relentless efforts of the workers and the overwhelming support from the public.

“This victory reflects the dedication and hard work of Peoples Unity's leadership and members,” Gilani added.

The Chairman expressed optimism about the future, hoping that the momentum and spirit demonstrated by Peoples Unity would continue to thrive. “Such initiatives are essential for strengthening national institutions and ensuring the welfare of the working class,” he emphasized.

Reaffirming his support, Gilani pledged to back efforts aimed at uplifting the working class and promoting national progress, recognizing their vital contributions to the country’s development.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

Senate Progress From Unity Foods Limited PIA

Recent Stories

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lah ..

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore

27 minutes ago
 Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on N ..

Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025

41 minutes ago
 Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in ticke ..

Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices

48 minutes ago
 Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

1 hour ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

1 hour ago
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

1 hour ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan