Gilani Congratulates Rana Sanaullah On His Election As Senator
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on being elected as Senator
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on being elected as Senator.
In his felicitation message, the Chairman Senate described Rana Sanaullah as an intelligent and dynamic parliamentarian whose vast political experience would prove to be a valuable asset for the Upper House.
He emphasized that Rana Sanaullah’s participation would further strengthen the Senate’s legislative and parliamentary role, contributing positively to the democratic process in the country.
Chairman Gilani expressed confidence that the newly elected Senator would play an active role in advancing effective lawmaking and guiding parliamentary affairs. He added that the Senate would greatly benefit from Rana Sanaullah’s seasoned political insight and commitment to public service.
Conveying his best wishes, the Chairman Senate prayed for Rana Sanaullah’s success in fulfilling his new responsibilities and serving the people of Pakistan with dedication and integrity.
