Gilani, Dehr, Dogar submit nomination papers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and former MNAs Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and Ali Musa Gilani submitted nomination papers on Friday.

Source from the local election commission office informed that the former PM and MNA Ahmad Hussain Dehar submitted papers for NA-148 from PPP and PML-N respectively, whereas Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and Ali Musa Gilani filed their nominees for NA-151 from PML-N and PPP respectively.

Meanwhile, former PTI's leader Akhtar Malik, Iqbal Siraj, Syed Babar Shah, Iqbal Siraj, Arshad Ran and Malik Anwar also submitted their papers for different Constituencies of Punjab Assembly, added the source.

It's important to note that Election Commission had extended the date for submitting the papers for two days.