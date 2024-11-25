Gilani Departs For Five-day Visit To Saudi Arabia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, along with a delegation, departed for a five-day official visit to Saudi Arabia via Saudi Airlines.
The visit is being undertaken at the invitation of the Chairman of Saudi Arabia's Shura Council.
The Primary objective of the visit is to enhance bilateral relations and institutional cooperation between the two nations said a news release.
During the visit, the delegation, led by the Chairman of the Senate, is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with the Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council, the
Governor of Medina, the Governor of Riyadh, and other senior officials. The delegation will also perform Umrah during their stay.
