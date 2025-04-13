Gilani, deputy chairman condemn brutal killing of Pakistani workers in Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and condemnation over the brutal killing of eight Pakistani workers in Iran, terming the incident a "barbaric and heart-wrenching tragedy."

In a statement, the Chairman said that the cold-blooded murder of innocent and hardworking Pakistani laborers was an inhumane act that had left the entire nation in mourning. “Such incidents shake the conscience of humanity,” he said.

He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls, as well as for strength and patience for the affected families to bear this irreparable loss.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan also expressed profound grief over the incident in a separate message. He said that the brutal killing of innocent Pakistanis in such a manner was unbearable and had deeply shocked every citizen.

He offered prayers for the elevation of the victims’ ranks and strength for their families during this difficult time.