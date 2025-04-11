Open Menu

Gilani Elected As Founding Chairman Of ISC

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani has been unanimously elected as the Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), officially launched in Seoul, South Korea.

The inaugural event brought together parliamentary leaders from across continents to promote dialogue and cooperation.

In his opening address Gilani expressed deep gratitude for the honor and underlined the importance of strengthening ties among parliamentary institutions to address pressing global challenges, said a news release received here on Friday.

He laid out a forward-looking vision focused on regional collaboration, mutual prosperity, and the promotion of universally shared values.

“This platform represents not only a new chapter in international parliamentary diplomacy, but also a historic opportunity to reimagine our collective role in fostering global harmony, shared prosperity, and lasting peace,” Gilani said.

The Chairman called for unified parliamentary action on issues such as climate change, water scarcity, renewable energy, inequality, and peacebuilding.

He proposed the formation of dedicated ISC task forces on population dynamics, sustainability, and resource equity.

He also advocated for the expansion of parliamentary leadership development networks to promote transparency and good governance; strategic

collaboration with UN bodies, financial institutions, and global development partners; and the promotion of legislative-led peacebuilding and cross-border conflict resolution frameworks.

“ISC is not merely a gathering of legislative leaders; it is a living testament to our shared will to build bridges of understanding, elevate human dignity, and chart a common course toward global progress,” he added.

Following the session, a commemorative awards ceremony was held in which the chairman senate presented special awards to all 45 Speakers of Parliament who are founding members of the ISC. The awards recognised their contributions to democracy, legislative cooperation, and global solidarity.

