Gilani emphasizes concerted, comprehensive efforts to ensure human development, address climate crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday emphasized the need for concerted and comprehensive endeavors to effectively prioritize focus on human development, invest in human capital, and address the challenges of climate change.

In this regard, he called for forging robust partnerships between government institutions, UN agencies, and civil society organizations to ensure a cohesive and effective humanitarian response.

The Chairman Senate was addressing the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) annual report launch event to acknowledge INGOs’ contributions to Pakistan. He acknowledged PHF and its member organizations for consistently providing much-needed relief and assistance to the deserving and the affected during challenging circumstances over the years.

He said that the true strength of a nation lies in its ability to empower marginalized and vulnerable communities. “Coming from South Punjab, I can personally relate to the struggles and aspirations of communities seeking opportunities and support to not only uplift their lot but also fuel national progress”, the Chairman Senate remarked in his address.

He observed that inclusive development is not just a moral imperative but it is essential for the progress and prosperity of the country. “This belief is deeply rooted in the political ideology that has guided me throughout my career. An ideology that prioritized humanitarian values and betterment of deprived communities”, he said, adding that former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto championed this ideology.

He lauded PHF for playing a crucial role in building a more inclusive and resilient Pakistan. While referring to the report, the Chairman Senate stated that the achievements highlighted in the Annual Report 2023 are a testament to their dedication and unwavering humanitarian zeal.

He expressed his appreciation that PHF member organizations have reached over 21.2 million beneficiaries across 152 districts of Pakistan, with a funding volume exceeding 450 million Dollars. He said that humanitarian assistance and development initiatives have not only alleviated the sufferings of flood-affected communities but have also laid the groundwork for sustainable development in marginalized areas.

Natural disasters like floods can devastate entire regions, leaving behind a trail of destruction and despair, he said adding, "the challenges we face are great, but so too is our resolve".

He assured his support for humanitarian and development endeavors besides acknowledging the contributions made by INGOs in addressing the needs of our people, especially in times of crisis and making humanitarian assistance even more timely, comprehensive, and inclusive.

He hoped for positive outcomes of the discussions from this event saying that it will inspire us all to continue working together, fostering hope, resilience, and prosperity for every community in Pakistan.