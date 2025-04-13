Open Menu

Gilani Endorses Seoul Joint Declaration On Peace & Prosperity At ISC 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Gilani endorses Seoul joint declaration on peace & prosperity at ISC 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Yousuf Raza Gilani, formally declared and signed the historic “Seoul Declaration: Joint Declaration on Peace and Prosperity” during his address at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC 2025), held at the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.

The declaration was also endorsed by founding members and parliamentary leaders from 45 countries, marking broad international support. Notably, Paula White-Cain, Senior Advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump, was among the signatories, reflecting the declaration’s bipartisan and global appeal, said a news release received here on Sunday.

Representing Pakistan at this significant global forum, Chairman Gilani reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace, multilateral cooperation, and inclusive development. He stressed the need for collective action to tackle pressing global challenges, including nuclear proliferation, poverty, climate change, and regional conflicts.

The Seoul Declaration outlines a unified global vision, focusing on, strengthening cooperation among parliamentary leaders and institutions, promoting peace efforts worldwide, upholding international order and human rights, advancing shared prosperity and sustainable development, addressing global issues such as climate change, public health crises, and the digital divide and promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula

“Peace is not merely the absence of war, but the creation of an environment where all humanity can coexist and thrive,” Gilani said. “Through mutual understanding, international solidarity, and coordinated parliamentary efforts, we can pave the way for a more just, inclusive, and prosperous world.”

The conference concluded with a collective commitment by participating nations to uphold the declaration's principles and to continue fostering inter-parliamentary dialogue for a cooperative and resilient global future.

Recent Stories

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

2 minutes ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

32 minutes ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

47 minutes ago
 Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

1 hour ago
 First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sha ..

First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah

1 hour ago
UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare ..

UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflect ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..

2 hours ago
 Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,00 ..

Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage ..

Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage project contracts worth AED1.4 ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi leads SBA's strategic vision at f ..

Bodour Al Qasimi leads SBA's strategic vision at fourth board meeting

2 hours ago
 Israeli airstrike destroys emergency building of G ..

Israeli airstrike destroys emergency building of Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan