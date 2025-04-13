Gilani Endorses Seoul Joint Declaration On Peace & Prosperity At ISC 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Yousuf Raza Gilani, formally declared and signed the historic “Seoul Declaration: Joint Declaration on Peace and Prosperity” during his address at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC 2025), held at the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.
The declaration was also endorsed by founding members and parliamentary leaders from 45 countries, marking broad international support. Notably, Paula White-Cain, Senior Advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump, was among the signatories, reflecting the declaration’s bipartisan and global appeal, said a news release received here on Sunday.
Representing Pakistan at this significant global forum, Chairman Gilani reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace, multilateral cooperation, and inclusive development. He stressed the need for collective action to tackle pressing global challenges, including nuclear proliferation, poverty, climate change, and regional conflicts.
The Seoul Declaration outlines a unified global vision, focusing on, strengthening cooperation among parliamentary leaders and institutions, promoting peace efforts worldwide, upholding international order and human rights, advancing shared prosperity and sustainable development, addressing global issues such as climate change, public health crises, and the digital divide and promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula
“Peace is not merely the absence of war, but the creation of an environment where all humanity can coexist and thrive,” Gilani said. “Through mutual understanding, international solidarity, and coordinated parliamentary efforts, we can pave the way for a more just, inclusive, and prosperous world.”
The conference concluded with a collective commitment by participating nations to uphold the declaration's principles and to continue fostering inter-parliamentary dialogue for a cooperative and resilient global future.
Recent Stories
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah
UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..
Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..
Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage project contracts worth AED1.4 ..
Bodour Al Qasimi leads SBA's strategic vision at fourth board meeting
Israeli airstrike destroys emergency building of Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani endorses Seoul joint declaration on peace & prosperity at ISC 20252 minutes ago
-
Gilani, deputy chairman condemn brutal killing of Pakistani workers in Iran2 minutes ago
-
Gilani mourns passing of veteran comedian Javed Kodu2 minutes ago
-
Govt tractor scheme termed a game changer for farmers12 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims lives of two brothers12 minutes ago
-
Martyred SI paid tribute on his anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Pak food exporters to visit Saudi Arabia to explore trade opportunities22 minutes ago
-
DC urges citizens to report fake goods, poor services to consumer council or court22 minutes ago
-
Two cousins abducted for ransom recovered; suspects arrested22 minutes ago
-
CPO orders action against criminals, proclaimed offenders22 minutes ago
-
ANF unearthed drug trafficking network operating through Online Courier Services32 minutes ago
-
Ayaz extends greetings to Sikh community on Baisakhi42 minutes ago