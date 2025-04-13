Gilani endorses Seoul joint declaration on peace & prosperity at ISC 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Yousuf Raza Gilani, formally declared and signed the historic “Seoul Declaration: Joint Declaration on Peace and Prosperity” during his address at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC 2025), held at the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.

The declaration was also endorsed by founding members and parliamentary leaders from 45 countries, marking broad international support. Notably, Paula White-Cain, Senior Advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump, was among the signatories, reflecting the declaration’s bipartisan and global appeal, said a news release received here on Sunday.

Representing Pakistan at this significant global forum, Chairman Gilani reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace, multilateral cooperation, and inclusive development. He stressed the need for collective action to tackle pressing global challenges, including nuclear proliferation, poverty, climate change, and regional conflicts.

The Seoul Declaration outlines a unified global vision, focusing on, strengthening cooperation among parliamentary leaders and institutions, promoting peace efforts worldwide, upholding international order and human rights, advancing shared prosperity and sustainable development, addressing global issues such as climate change, public health crises, and the digital divide and promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula

“Peace is not merely the absence of war, but the creation of an environment where all humanity can coexist and thrive,” Gilani said. “Through mutual understanding, international solidarity, and coordinated parliamentary efforts, we can pave the way for a more just, inclusive, and prosperous world.”

The conference concluded with a collective commitment by participating nations to uphold the declaration's principles and to continue fostering inter-parliamentary dialogue for a cooperative and resilient global future.