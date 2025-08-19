Gilani, Ethiopian Envoy Discuss Trade, Climate, Global Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday met Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Jamal Beker Abdulla and discussed bilateral ties, trade, investment, environmental cooperation, and regional as well as global issues.
As part of the meeting, Gilani, senators, and the ambassador planted a sapling in the Friendship Garden at Parliament House to mark the ongoing tree plantation campaign.
Gilani said Pakistan and Ethiopia enjoyed historic ties and welcomed the opening of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad and the start of direct Ethiopian Airlines flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa.
He termed both steps as key milestones in expanding relations and stressed the early signing of an air services agreement to boost trade and investment.
He thanked Ethiopia for supporting Pakistan’s candidature for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council (2025–26) and noted that cooperation at regional and international forums had further deepened ties.
Highlighting the role of parliamentary diplomacy, he pointed to the Pakistan–Ethiopia Parliamentary Friendship Group and called for stronger delegation exchanges and people-to-people contacts.
Gilani underlined that economic diplomacy was central to Pakistan’s foreign policy and urged efforts to diversify trade. He highlighted Pakistan’s well-known exports—including rice, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, and FIFA-standard footballs—as potential areas for Ethiopia to import.
He also identified opportunities in IT, science, education, and vocational training.
On climate change, the Chairman Senate praised Ethiopia’s Green Dialogue Program and emphasized joint initiatives for a sustainable future. He also invited Ethiopia’s parliamentary leadership to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference in Islamabad this November.
Ambassador Dr. Jamal Beker Abdulla endorsed Gilani’s views, praised his role in promoting Pakistan’s international relations, and assured Ethiopia’s continued cooperation.
He said that both countries shared common interests that could help strengthen their friendship further.
