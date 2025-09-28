Gilani expresses confidence in bright future of Pakistan’s rice industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Acting President and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani has expressed confidence that with sustained cooperation and innovation, Pakistan’s rice industry will continue to grow and strengthen its global standing.

He was addressing the 17th Export Trophy Awards organized by the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) at a local hotel on Sunday, where he lauded the dedication of farmers, exporters, and stakeholders in uplifting the economy and rural communities.

Highlighting the sector’s achievements, Gilani noted that rice contributed 0.6 per cent to the national GDP last year and ranked as the country’s second-largest export commodity after textiles. “In fiscal year 2024, Pakistan’s rice exports reached a historic high of 4 billion Dollars, a testament to the hard work of our farmers and exporters,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure as Prime Minister, Gilani said his government had introduced a uniform tax policy for farmers, stabilized rice prices, and ensured access to quality seeds, fertilizers, and irrigation, which laid the foundation for current export growth. He also praised South Punjab’s increasing rice cultivation and production.

Underscoring the global reputation of Pakistani Basmati, he stressed the need for adopting modern farming techniques, investing in research, and developing climate-resilient rice varieties to maintain quality and competitiveness in international markets.

Referring to the recent floods that damaged large tracts of agricultural land, particularly in Punjab, Gilani called for collective efforts in recovery and emphasized resilience and sustainable farming practices. “Sustainable agriculture is the key to securing resources for today and preserving them for future generations,” he remarked.

Looking ahead, he emphasized empowering farmers, especially the youth, through training, technology, and collaboration with universities and research institutions to foster innovation. He pledged to use parliamentary platforms to advance agricultural development and support the rice sector.

Former Senate Chairman Mian Muhammad Soomro, REAP Chairman Malik Faisal Jahangir, Pir Nazim Hussain Shah, representatives of Chinese and Iranian consulates, and rice exporters from across the country attended the ceremony.