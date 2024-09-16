Gilani expresses deep sorrow over passing of Sarfaraz Domki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate, Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Monday, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki, Balochistan’s Minister for Local Government.

In his condolence message, Gilani extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Gilani said that with the passing of Sardar Sarfaraz Domki, Balochistan has lost a wise and exemplary politician, leaving a significant void in the region’s political landscape.

He prayed for the departed soul’s elevation and strength for the grieving family.