Gilani Expresses Grief Over Demise Of JUI Leader Hafiz Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader and former Member of the National Assembly and Senator, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

In his condolence message, the Chairman Senate extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and the leadership of JUI on the demise of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

He described the late leader as a seasoned politician and dignified parliamentary figure who consistently upheld democratic values and traditions throughout his career.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that Hafiz Hussain Ahmad’s passing during the blessed days of Ramadan would be a means of spiritual elevation in the hereafter.

"In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family," he added.

The Chairman Senate prayed for the departed soul’s highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for patience and strength to be granted to his family and loved ones. Ameen.

