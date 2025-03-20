Gilani Expresses Grief Over Demise Of JUI Leader Hafiz Hussain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader and former Member of the National Assembly and Senator, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.
In his condolence message, the Chairman Senate extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and the leadership of JUI on the demise of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.
He described the late leader as a seasoned politician and dignified parliamentary figure who consistently upheld democratic values and traditions throughout his career.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that Hafiz Hussain Ahmad’s passing during the blessed days of Ramadan would be a means of spiritual elevation in the hereafter.
"In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family," he added.
The Chairman Senate prayed for the departed soul’s highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for patience and strength to be granted to his family and loved ones. Ameen.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA offers Fateha for former Senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed2 minutes ago
-
Minor boy’s tortured body found in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over demise of JUI Leader Hafiz Hussain2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over demise Hafiz Hussain Ahmad12 minutes ago
-
KP govt t to reclaim unused industrial land, CM orders action22 minutes ago
-
''The Power of Effective Coordination Workshop'' concludes22 minutes ago
-
Preparations for mega festival “Derajat 2025 ” in full swing22 minutes ago
-
D&SJ plants sapling in Judicial Complex22 minutes ago
-
Int'l support essential to fight against escalating terrorism in Pakistan: Ayaz22 minutes ago
-
Various mega development projects underway in city: commissioner32 minutes ago
-
97 involved in cases arrested32 minutes ago
-
Youth killed32 minutes ago