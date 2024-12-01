Gilani expresses grief over demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from South Punjab, former Member of the National Assembly, and Parliamentary Secretary.

Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani was a close relative of Chairman Senate Gilani.

In his condolence message, Gilani described the passing of Syed Ali Hassan as a significant loss.

He highlighted the late politician's invaluable contributions to the welfare of the people of South Punjab and his efforts to strengthen democracy and democratic traditions in the country.

The Chairman Senate prayed for the departed soul's high ranks in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family.