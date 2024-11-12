Gilani expresses grief over tragic Astore bus accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday expressed profound sorrow over a tragic bus accident near Astore, which claimed multiple lives.

In his message he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, affirming his solidarity with them in this time of grief.

He offered prayers for the forgiveness and elevated ranks of those who lost their lives, patience for the bereaved families, and a swift recovery for the injured.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, leader of the House Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and leader of the opposition Senator Syed Shibli Faraz also issued separate condolence messages, expressing deep sadness over the incident and offering their sympathies to the affected families.