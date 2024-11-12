Gilani Expresses Grief Over Tragic Astore Bus Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday expressed profound sorrow over a tragic bus accident near Astore, which claimed multiple lives.
In his message he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, affirming his solidarity with them in this time of grief.
He offered prayers for the forgiveness and elevated ranks of those who lost their lives, patience for the bereaved families, and a swift recovery for the injured.
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, leader of the House Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and leader of the opposition Senator Syed Shibli Faraz also issued separate condolence messages, expressing deep sadness over the incident and offering their sympathies to the affected families.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Smog issue, 20 vehicles impounded2 minutes ago
-
954 vehicles challaned for pollution2 minutes ago
-
20 polluting vehicles impounded12 minutes ago
-
Police smash 17 gangs in Oct , over 300 criminals held in Khanewal22 minutes ago
-
Garments factory gutted22 minutes ago
-
BISE Bahawalpur reschedules exams22 minutes ago
-
Criminals held,weapons recovered22 minutes ago
-
50 arrested on profiteering in last 12 days22 minutes ago
-
ECP reserves disqualification reference judgment against Adil Bazai31 minutes ago
-
20 polluting vehicles impounded32 minutes ago
-
50 arrested on profiteering in last 12 days32 minutes ago
-
Health Dept utilizing all resources to make anti-polio drive successful32 minutes ago